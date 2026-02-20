Man held in Latur for stealing Rs 6 lakh from colleague

Latur, Feb 20 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for allegedly carrying out a theft of Rs 6 lakh in Latur, a police official said on Friday.

On February 5, Javed Shaikh (27) and another person, both working with a diagnostic centre, were given Rs 50,000 and Rs 6 lakh, respectively, to deposit at a bank, the official said.

"However, the scooter of the employee carrying Rs 6 lakh, with the amount kept in the vehicle, was stolen. A case was registered at Shivajinagar police station and a probe began," he said.

"Our probe zeroed in on Shaikh, who confessed to his role in the theft. He had tipped off his associate Akash Dhage about the cash kept in the other employee's scooter. Shaikh had also made a duplicate key of this scooter, which he gave to Dhage," the official added.

Dhage was held on February 17 from Jodjawala village, and Rs 5.5 lakh was recovered from him, while the rest he had spent, the official said. PTI COR BNM