Man held in Mira Road with FICN with face value of Rs 51.76 lakh

Thane, Nov 17 (PTI) A man was arrested in Mira Road in Thane district allegedly with fake Indian currency notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 51.76 lakh, a police official said on Sunday.

Advertisment

Aryan Mansukhbai Jabucha (19), hailing from Bhavnagar in Gujarat, was held by the MBVV police's crime branch on November 15 on a tip-off, he added.

"We seized 10,352 FICN of Rs 500 denomination from him. The face value of these fake notes is Rs 51.76 lakh. A probe into the origin of notes and for whom it was intended is underway," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Madan Ballal told PTI.

Jabucha has been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 179 (using as genuine, forged or counterfeit coin, government stamp, currency-notes or bank-notes.) 180 (possession of forged or counterfeit coin, government stamp, currency-notes or bank-notes.), he added.

Advertisment

The case was registered at Kashimira police station, Ballal added. PTI COR BNM