Man held in Mumbai 10 years after committing murder in U’khand

Dehradun, June 20 (PTI) Ten years after killing his co-worker in Uttarakhand, a man was arrested in Mumbai’s Thane for the alleged murder, police here said on Thursday.

Nagraj alias Tilakraj Singh, a resident of Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi, was arrested in Mumbai, Superintendent of Police of Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) Ayush Agarwal said here on Thursday. The murder accused was brought to Lamgara police station in Almora on a transit remand today, he said.

On October 14, 2014, a half-burnt skeleton was found in Lamgara. The deceased was later identified as Gulab Singh, a resident of Pundal village in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi, Agarwal said. Investigations revealed that Gulab Singh was friends with Nagraj. They used to work as resin collectors in Almora and lived together, he said.

There was a dispute between the two over something after which Nagraj killed Gulab Singh with a sharp weapon and burnt his face to erase his identity. After this, he returned to his home in Mandi.

When Nagraj's involvement in the crime was confirmed, efforts were made to arrest him but before that, he fled from his house in Mandi. Police also seized his house but Nagraj remained out of reach.

A few days ago, two STF employees were sent to Mandi from where they got information about Nagraj’s presence in Mumbai, Agarwal said.

After this, the STF team camped in Mumbai and succeeded in arresting him with the help of local police, he said.

During interrogation, Nagraj told police that he had been living in Mumbai for the last 10 years under a different name and was working in hotels and restaurants.

He had been working at 'Paya Soup Bar' under Thane's Antophill police station for the last three months, Agarwal said. PTI ALM ALM NB NB