Man held in Mumbai for duping people by promising them cheaper MHADA flats

Mumbai, Dec 11 (PTI) Police have arrested a 53-year-old man in Mumbai for cheating people by promising them flats of state-run housing agency MHADA at rates cheaper than market prices, officials said on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Jitendra Sukhlal Rathod, who was nabbed by a team of the police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Wednesday from the Chembur area, an official said.

During probe it was revealed that at least eight cases of cheating and forgery were registered against Rathod in various police stations since 2022.

Earlier, the EOW had arrested a 48-year-old woman, Bela D'Souza, in connection with the cheating case.

A 58-year-old woman, who stays in the Mazgaon area, had filed a complaint against D'Souza and others for duping her of Rs 70 lakh by promising a MHADA flat at a cheaper price.

During the probe, it came to light the accused persons, including Rathod, had duped many others by promising cheaper flats, he said. PTI DC RSY