Man held in Mumbai for kidnap, murder of teenager in Bihar

Mumbai, Nov 11 (PTI) Police have arrested a 22-year old man in Mumbai for allegedly kidnapping and murdering a 16-year-old boy in Bihar's Bhagalpur city, officials said on Monday.

The accused was arrested within 12 hours of getting information about his involvement in the crime and presence in the metropolis, said an official of the Byculla Police Station in Mumbai.

The accused, identified as Shahid Raja alias Ranu Nasim Khan, was a resident of Bhagalpur and was on the run after committing the crime, he said.

Acting on specific information, officials of the Byculla Police Station laid a trap in south Mumbai's Dongri area and apprehended Khan, informed the official.

The boy was abducted on November 5 and his body was found three days later, he said, adding the motive behind the gruesome crime was not yet known. PTI DC RSY