Man held in Mumbai for murdering wife in Ahmedabad

Mumbai, May 21 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was arrested in Mumbai for allegedly killing his wife in Ahmedabad, an official said on Wednesday.

Accused Anil, alias Bobby Jangam, and his wife Reena Verma are from Ghatkopar, an eastern suburb of Mumbai, and had gone to the Gujarat city for some work.

Jangam allegedly killed Reena on Tuesday morning following a dispute and fled to Mumbai, the official said.

After learning about the murder, the Ahmedabad police tracked his mobile phone and informed their Mumbai counterparts that he was hiding in Ramabai Nagar, Ghatkopar, in the metropolis.

A team from the Pantnagar police station then took Jangam into custody and handed him over to the Gujarat police, the official said.