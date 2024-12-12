Man held in Mumbai's Powai area with charas worth Rs 3.30 cr, firearm

Mumbai, Dec 12 (PTI) A man was arrested allegedly with more than 13 kilograms of charas worth Rs 3.30 crore and a country-made firearm in Powai area in Mumbai, a police official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Mohhamad Sadique Hanif Sayyad (46) was held after a car was intercepted near Vihar Sarovar by a patrolling team, the Powai police station official said.

"We found 6 kilograms of charas and a country-made gun in his possession. His questioning led to recovery of 7.185 kilograms of charas from Chandshahvalli dargah compound. We have seized 13.217 kilograms of charas worth Rs 3.30 crore in all. The vehicle has also been impounded," the official said.

"He was charged under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Arms Act. Sayyad has two previous drug supply cases and one drug consumption case against his name. A probe is underway into the source of the charas and his peddling network," the official added. PTI DC BNM