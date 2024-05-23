Man held in Navi Mumbai for stealing police probe equipment, deleting data from it

Thane, May 23 (PTI) An 22-year-old man was arrested on Thursday in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township for allegedly stealing a police kit used in crime investigation and deleting data from it, an official said.

The police had detained the accused and a juvenile on May 17 in another case after they fought on a road, Koparkhairne police station's senior inspector Audhumbar Patil said.

During their questioning at an interrogation room in the police station, the man allegedly stole the "yatharta kit" (used during probe into a crime) and fled. He later deleted all data from the probe kit, the official said.

The entire data of the collection of evidence pertaining to crimes was lost, he said.

The man was arrested on Thursday in Koparkhairne area and booked under Indian Penal Code sections 380 (theft) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), the official said.

The accused is a habitual offender involved in house-breaking thefts, the police added. PTI COR GK