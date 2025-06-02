Man held in Navi Mumbai raping woman after spiking her drink

Thane, Jun 2 (PTI) A man was arrested in Rabale in Navi Mumbai for allegedly raping a woman in a lodge after spiking her drink, a police official said on Monday.

Fardin Samir Khan (24), a resident of Mumbra in Thane district, had allegedly taken the woman to a lodge in Mhape MIDC area on May 25 after blackmailing her with some objectionable photographs, he added.

"The crime took place between 10:30am and 4pm that day as per our probe. Khan was held on Sunday under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rape and other offences," the official said. PTI COR BNM