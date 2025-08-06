Man held in Nuh for providing fake SIM cards to cyber fraud gang operating in several states

Gurugram, Aug 6 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly providing fake SIM cards to a gang involved in online fraud in several states, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Sahil Hussain (30) from Mandikhera village here, was produced in a local court and sent to judicial custody, they said.

Acting on five online fraud complaints from different districts of Rajasthan, the Nuh cyber police traced a mobile number registered in Hussain's name but being used by Taleem alias Tinda of Bharatpur, Rajasthan, police said.

"Analysis of bank accounts linked to the fraud cases revealed deposits in Punjab National Bank, Sarva Haryana Gramin Bank, Bank of Maharashtra and Kotak Mahindra Bank," a police spokesperson said.

Hussain allegedly supplied fake SIM cards to the gang and became a key part of the cybercriminal network, he said.

Further investigation is underway to trace his other associates, he added.