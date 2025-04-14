Man held in online job, investment scam in Gururgram

Gurugram, Apr 14 (PTI) Police have arrested a man for allegedly duping people in the name of providing jobs online and higher returns in investments, officials said Monday.

The accused, Harsh, would travel from Rewari to Gurugram every day to commit the fraud from a rented apartment, police said.

During investigation, the police found that Harsh was part of cyber fraud gang and was working as a channel partner. He would give people tasks online, whom he contacted through telegram, and then duped them.

''He is a link between the ground level thugs and the gang leader with accounts, SIM and other things," police said. Harsh also defrauded people in the name of providing higher returns in investments.

Police recovered two gold biscuits, one gold chain, five mobile phones, a laptop, 47 SIM cards, 47 ATM cards and 11 bank cheque books from his possession, they said.

Further investigation is underway, they added. PTI COR HIG HIG