Man held in Palghar for attempting to steal cash after damaging ATM

Palghar, Aug 24 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was arrested in Palghar district for allegedly damaging an ATM and attempting to steal cash from it, a police official said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Ritik Rathod, was arrested for the incident which took place at around 1:30am on Wednesday, the Tulinj police station official said.

"He and two associates damaged the ATM of a private bank with a chopper and tried to steal cash from it in vain. A policeman on night patrol got alerted and called in extra personnel who nabbed Rathod, while his two associates fled," he said. PTI COR BNM BNM