Man held in Palghar for cheating home buyers of Rs 1.15 crore

Palghar, Jul 4 (PTI) Police have arrested a 30-year-old man who was on the run since March after allegedly cheating a number of persons of Rs 1.15 crore by promising to get them houses in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Thursday.

The accused was caught at Wagralpada in Vasai area on Tuesday after the police worked on various leads.

During his interrogation, it came to light that he lured home buyers from Vasai and Virar in Palghar as well as in neighbouring Mumbai, promising to get them rooms in a chawl (row tenement) in Vasai, Manickpur police station's senior inspector Raju Mane said.

The accused took money from them between August 2020 and March 2024 and then fled, the official said.

The police did not specify the number of victims.

Based on a police complaint filed by some victims in March 2024, a case was registered against the accused under relevant provisions, he said.

Two other cases registered earlier against him at the Manickpur police station have also been detected so far, the official said. PTI COR GK