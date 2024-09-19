Man held in Palghar for killing alcoholic younger brother

Palghar, Sep 19 (PTI) A man was arrested in Vikramgad in Palghar district for allegedly killing his younger brother, a police official said on Thursday.

Shivam Lohar's (19) body was found in a dam in Sajan village on September 5, the official said.

"Lohar was killed by his elder brother Akash (28) as the former was addicted to drinking and would fight at home. On September 1, Akash took him to an isolated spot near the dam, got him heavily drunk and then strangled him. He then disposed of Lohar's body in the dam," Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil told reporters.

"Akash was arrested after our probe found his autorickshaw was at the site around the time of murder. He was arrested on September 13," the SP said. PTI COR BNM