Palghar, Mar 3 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife in Boisar in Palghar district, a police official said on Sunday.

Kanishka Patil, a resident of Dandipada, was held for strangling his wife Krupali (32) in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday after an argument, the official said.

"They used to quarrel as he doubted her character. Further probe into the case is underway," the official added. PTI COR BNM