Man held in Pimpri Chinchwad with 2kg mephedrone worth Rs 2 cr

Pune, Mar 1 (PTI) One person was arrested on Friday in Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune allegedly with 2 kilograms of mephedrone worth Rs 2 crore, a police official said.

Namami Jha was held in Pimple Nilakh area and has been charged under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

"He was held in the early hours of Friday. He tried to flee on seeing the police but was pinned down and a search of his bag revealed the contraband. He has been remanded in police custody for seven days," the official said. PTI SPK BNM