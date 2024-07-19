Man held in Prayagraj for threat to bomb CM Adityanath

Prayagraj (UP), Jul 19 (PTI) A man who had threatened to bomb Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media a few days ago has been detained here, police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Anirudh Pandey, a first-year law student and resident of the Sarai Inayat police station area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ganganagar) Abhishek Bharti said.

According to DCP Bharti, Pandey confessed during interrogation that he had posted the threat on microblogging platform X to garner fame and got the idea from Youtube videos.

The police and surveillance team took immediate action following Pandey's identification and he was detained on Wednesday night under Section 170 (arrest to prevent commission of cognizable offences) of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, the officer said. PTI RAJ NAV OZ RPA