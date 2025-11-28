Man held in Rajasthan for cheating Kochi couple via rental app

Kochi, Nov 28 (PTI) A man accused of cheating a couple by posing as an Army personnel through a real estate rental app was arrested by the Kochi cyber police in Rajasthan, officials said on Friday.

The arrested person, Vikram Sardhana (29), is a native of Manoharpur in Jaipur, a statement by the Kochi city police said.

Police said Sardhana is also an accused in six other cases, including those related to illegal arms trafficking.

A couple from Kochi had posted details, including their phone number, on a rental app to rent out their house in North Paravur.

Sardhana allegedly contacted them by phone, claiming to be an Army personnel, and expressed interest in renting the house, a police official said.

He reportedly told the couple that, due to banking issues, he could not transfer the advance payment.

Sardhana later convinced them that he would return double the amount if they transferred Rs 60,000 to him, the official added.

When the money was not returned, and Sardhana could not be reached, the couple realised the fraud and lodged a complaint with the police commissioner, officials said.

Based on the complaint, the Kochi cyber police registered a case, launched an investigation, and identified Sardhana.

An operation was then carried out with the assistance of the Manoharpur police and the Rajasthan special operations team.

Police said he was arrested in a midnight operation after officers surrounded the house where he was staying.

Sardhana was produced before a court in Jaipur and later brought to Kochi on a transit warrant.

The Ernakulam chief judicial magistrate court remanded him to judicial custody, police added. PTI TBA SSK