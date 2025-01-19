Advertisment
Man arrested in Saif Ali Khan attack case produced in Mumbai court

NewsDrum Desk
Suspect in Saif Ali Khan attack case Mohammad Sharif-ul-Islam Shehzad arrested by Mumbai Police

Mumbai: A 30-year-old man held in the January 16 Saif Ali Khan attack case was on Sunday produced in a Mumbai court by police to seek his remand, an official said.

He was produced in the holiday court in Bandra at 1:30 pm to seek his police remand, the official said.

Earlier in the day, police identified the alleged attacker as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national who had illegally entered India and changed his name to Bijoy Das. He was held from adjoining Thane city.

As per preliminary probe, he had entered the Bollywood star's home, in Satguru Sharan building in Bandra, in the early hours of January 16 with the intention of theft, police had said.

Khan (54) was stabbed multiple times in the attack, after which he underwent a five-hour surgery in nearby Lilavati Hospital.

