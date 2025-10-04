Man held in southwest Delhi for abusing Hindu deities in video: Police

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a 26-year-old man in southwest Delhi for allegedly using abusive language against Hindu deities and police personnel in a video circulated on social media, an official said.

A PCR call was received at the Vasant Kunj (South) police station regarding a man, later identified as Md Shamshad Alam, purportedly using abusive language against Hindu gods.

"A police team immediately reached the spot near Ruby Nursery, close to Chhatarpur Metro Station, where complainant Ravi Kant and several members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) were present," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said.

The complainants showed the police a video circulating on social media in which Alam was purportedly seen using highly offensive language against Hindu deities and police officers.

Following the complaint, a case under Sections 196(1)(a) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Vasant Kunj (South) police station, and the accused was arrested, the police said.

Further investigation is underway, they added. PTI SSJ PRK AMJ AMJ