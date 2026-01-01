Man held in Surat for selling mephedrone online using 'Nirma', 'Tide' code words

Surat, Jan 1 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was held in Surat in Gujarat on Thursday for allegedly peddling mephedrone online using code words like 'Nirma', 'Tide' and 'OG', a police official said.

A release from the Surat City Special Operations Group (SOG) identified the accused as construction worker Jil Thummar (21), a native of Junagadh district staying in Amroli area.

He was caught with 236.78 grams of the contraband worth Rs 7.10 lakh, it added.

"He was allegedly supplying mephedrone using code words like 'Nirma', 'Tide' and 'OG' through social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram, Snapchat. He was held on a tip off from close to the gate of Ganeshnagar Row House on Amroli-Chhaprabhatha Road," the release said.

A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at Amroli police station, said Surat SOG inspector AP Chaudhary. PTI KVM BNM