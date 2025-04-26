Man held in Thane for objectionable social media post

Thane, Apr 26 (PTI) A man was arrested in Kasarwadavali in Thane for allegedly posting an objectionable message on social media against the Muslim community, a police official said on Saturday.

Vinod Borse (24) was held on Friday under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) on the complaint of a contractor, he said.

Further probe into the case is underway, the official added. PTI COR BNM