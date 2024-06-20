Man held in UP gives Goa cops the slip at Mumbai airport

Mumbai, Jun 20 (PTI) A 32-year-old man being taken to Goa after his arrest from Uttar Pradesh dashed out of Mumbai airport and fled despite a chase by a cop from the coastal state, police said on Thursday.

Imad Wasim Khan made the daring escape around 6 am on Wednesday after a Goa police team arrived with him at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, an official said.

Khan is an accused in a case registered at Mapusa in Goa for alleged wrongful confinement, voluntarily causing hurt, and personating a public servant, he said.

Based on inputs, Goa recently police visited Khan’s hometown in UP's Saharanpur and took him into custody with the help of their local counterparts.

The two-member police team boarded a flight to Mumbai and arrived at T2 (terminal 2). As one of the cops was asking the airport staff about T1, from where they were to take a flight to Goa, Khan escaped from the clutches of the other.

The policeman gave Khan a chase, who sprinted out of the airport and got into a car, according to the FIR registered at the Sahar police station here.

The cop even tried to pull Khan out but he managed to stay put inside despite a scuffle and escaped in the vehicle, the official said citing the FIR.

The two Goa policemen filed a complaint against Khan after they failed to trace him, the official said.

A case has been registered against Khan and efforts are on to track him down, the official added. PTI DC NR