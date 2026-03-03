Man held in UP's Balrampur for attempting to cross India-Nepal border illegally

Balrampur (UP), Mar 3 (PTI) The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) arrested a man at the India-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district when he was attempting to enter Nepal using fake documents on Tuesday, officials said.

Circle Officer (Tulsipur) Jitendra Kumar said during a checking at the Koilabas border on Tuesday to curb illegal activities in view of the festivals, soldiers of the SSB's 9th Battalion stopped a suspect who claimed to be Sundar KC, a citizen of Nepal's Gulmi district.

Upon checking, several documents on the suspect were found to be fake.

The CO said that based on the complaint of a sub-inspector of the SSB's 9th Battalion, a case was registered at the Jarwa police station. PTI COR NAV NB NB