Man held in UP's Muzaffarnagar for making bottle bombs

Muzaffarnagar/Lucknow (UP), Feb 16 (PTI) The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday said it has arrested a man for allegedly making timer bombs using glass bottles packed with iron pellets.

Four timer bombs have been recovered from Javed, a resident of Ramlila Tila in Kotwali police station area of Muzaffarnagar, police said.

During interrogation, the arrested accused told the police that these four bottle bombs are IEDs. The bottles were packed with gun powder-999, iron pellets, cotton, POP etc. Javed had made these bottle bombs at the behest of Imrana, wife of Azad, a native of Shamli currently residing in Muzaffarnagar.

He used to buy glucose bottles from doctors and iron pellets from cycle shops besides arranging watches.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) and ADG STF Amitabh Yash said the STF team arrested Javed around 11.45 am on Friday and recovered four timer bottle bombs (IEDs) from his possession.

The police official said the UP STF had been receiving information for a long time about absconding/reward declared criminals actively committing crimes and indulging in other crimes.

A case has been registered against Javed at the Kotwali police station under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Explosive Substances Act.

In a statement, the police said a bomb disposal squad took the four bottle bombs in their possession and defused them in the forest of Nyajupura.

Interrogation revealed that Imrana had given Javed Rs 10,000 in advance for making bottle bombs and had told him that she will pay Rs 40,000 later at the time of delivery. He was arrested on Friday when he had come to deliver these bottle bombs to Imrana.

On being interrogated about making bottle bomb, Javed said he learnt the work of making gunpowder and bottle bombs by staying at the place of his uncle Arshi, a firecracker maker, and he had obtained some information through YouTube and the internet. PTI COR AR NAV CK