Man held in UP's Saharanpur for objectionable remarks on Hindu god

Saharanpur (UP), Nov 15 (PTI) A man has been arrested here for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Hindu god on social media, police said on Friday.

A case has been registered against Anas under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for hurting the religious sentiments of the Hindu community, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said.

Anas made the remarks a few days ago following which a complaint was lodged at Nakud police station on Friday, Jain said.

The accused is currently in police custody and will be produced before the court, said the officer. PTI COR CDN OZ OZ