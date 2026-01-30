Man held on charge of attempt to rape in Odisha's Jajpur

Jajpur, Jan 30 (PTI) Police arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly attempting to rape a minor girl in Odisha's Jajpur district on Friday, an officer said.

According to the complaint, the 7-year-old girl was alone in the house while her parents were away from the village on Thursday. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused allegedly entered her house and tried to sexually assault her.

Hearing her screams, some neighbours rushed to the spot and, seeing them approaching, the accused fled, police said, quoting the complaint and added that the girl then narrated her ordeal to her mother when she reached home. The victim's mother filed a complaint at the Dharmasala police station on Thursday.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the accused. Police conducted a medical examination on both the accused and the victim girl at the Dharmasala Community Health Centre (CHC). The victim's statement was also recorded before a magistrate.

The accused was produced in the local court on Friday and later remanded to judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected, said Dharmasala police station inspector in charge Ramakanta Nayak. PTI COR AAM AAM RG