Man held on suspicion of 'abusing' woman’s corpse

Burhanpur (MP), Oct 8 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was detained on Wednesday on suspicion of disrespectful behaviour with the corpse of a woman at a community health centre in Burhanpur district after videos of the purported incident, which occurred in April 2024, surfaced, a police official said.

The video clips from CCTV cameras at the Khaknar CHC show a man carrying the body from a stretcher to a spot not covered by cameras. After a while, he is seen dragging the corpse on the floor near the stretcher and walking away.

Additional Superintendent of Police Antar Singh Kanesh stated that the videos related to this incident were recorded on April 18, 2024.

The 25-year-old man has been detained for questioning after registration of an FIR under section 297 (offering indignity to a human corpse) of the Indian Penal Code, and a detailed investigation is underway. PTI COR HWP NSK