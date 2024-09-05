Man held on wife's complaint for outraging modesty of their minor daughter

Thane, Sep 5 (PTI) A man was arrested in Dombivali in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday for allegedly outraging the modesty of his minor daughter, a police official said.

The incident took place on March 18 this year but the complaint, by the child's mother, was filed on Wednesday night, the Manpada police station official said.

"The complainant had left her minor daughter in the care of her husband when she had gone to Nagpur to complete a course. However, at 2am on March 18, during a video call, the child, who was crying continuously, showed her mother that her father was sitting naked on bed," he said.

"The child's mother lodged a complaint, based on which the victim's 36-year-old father was arrested under IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for insulting a woman's modesty and other offences," he said.

The official did not specify the age of the victim or why the case was lodged by her mother after so much delay. PTI COR BNM