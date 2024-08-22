Man held over defrauding of flat buyers of Rs 9.5 crore in Palghar district

Palghar, Aug 22 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra’s Palghar district have arrested a man, who was among five persons accused of cheating flat buyers of Rs 9.5 crore, an official said on Thursday.

The five accused belonging to two developer firms took money from 43 customers between 2012 and 2020 but did not build any flats, he said.

The accused went underground after a case was registered against them in 2020. One of them, identified as Brijesh Vidyaprasad Mourya, was recently arrested.

Police said Mourya also faces five cheating cases registered against him by the Nalla Sopara police since 2016. A court has remanded him in police custody till August 23, he added. PTI COR NR