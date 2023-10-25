Man held over fake ACB raid and loot of cash, valuables worth Rs 35 lakh in Navi Mumbai

Palghar, Oct 25 (PTI) The police have arrested the leader of a gang that “raided” the home of a retired government official in Navi Mumbai and looted cash and valuables worth nearly Rs 35 lakh three months ago, an official said on Wednesday.

Posing as Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials, six persons had barged into the complainant’s home at Airoli on July 21 this year.

The gang carried out a “search” and walked away with cash and valuables worth Rs 34.85 lakh. They also allegedly threatened to kill the wife of the complainant, who earlier worked with the Public Works Department (PWD), if they resisted, the official said.

Following a complaint from the victim, the Rabale police registered a case for dacoity, criminal intimidation, personating a public servant and cheating under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Rajendra Kamble, senior inspector of Virar police station said the Navi Mumbai police arrested 11 persons in connection with the crime and was on the lookout for the mastermind, identified as Amit Varik (35).

Recently, the Navi Mumbai police got inputs that Varik was at Chandansar of Virar. With the help of the Virar police, they took Varik into custody on October 22, the official added. PTI COR NR