Man held over suicide of college student in Thane district

Thane, Feb 24 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Saturday arrested a 21-year-old man, who was among six persons booked for allegedly abetting the suicide of a college student, an official said.

Advertisment

The police are now on the lookout for the other five, who are the classmates of the victim, said inspector Pramod Babar of Murbad police station.

The six persons are accused of stripping the 17-year-old college student, taking his nude pictures and harassing him at a farmhouse in Umroli village on February 21.

The victim apparently had sent an Instagram message to the girlfriend of one of the accused, annoying him, the official said.

Advertisment

“Even while harassing him, the accused showed him the Instagram message,” he said.

The boy ended his life the next day by jumping into a well in Umroli village.

A note recovered from his mobile phone detailed his harassment and the reason behind his suicide, the official said. The police then registered a case against the six accused on Saturday.

While the farm owner has been arrested, the police are looking for the other five, he said. PTI COR NR