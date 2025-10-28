Man held raping elderly woman in UP's Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Oct 28 (PTI) A man was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly raping a 65-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi, police said.

According to the police, Rahul Pandit (25) raped the woman at about 1 am on Sunday when she was sleeping outside her house.

The accused was inebriated when he committed the crime, they said, adding that he also threatened the woman and later fled from the spot.

On the complaint of the woman, an FIR against was registered against Pandit at city police station on charge of rape, Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik said.

The accused was arrested from his house on Tuesday and a detailed probe is on in the matter, he said.