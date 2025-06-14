Man held, SUV seized in Delhi hit-and-run case that killed biker on NH-8

New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a 51-year-old man in connection with a hit-and-run case and impounded the SUV involved in the incident in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area, an official said on Saturday.

The accident occurred late on June 7 when a 27-year-old man, Ashish Kumar, was killed after being hit by a vehicle while riding his two-wheeler on NH-8 near the Shiv Murti area, he said.

"A PCR call was received around 10 pm about an accident involving an unidentified vehicle. The injured was initially taken to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram and later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, where he was declared brought dead," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said.

A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Vasant Kunj South Police Station and an investigation was launched, he said.

"Despite the lack of CCTV cameras at the accident site and heavy traffic in the area, the team conducted an exhaustive analysis of more than 100 CCTV clips covering a 25-km stretch from NH-8 near Shiv Murti to IFFCO Chowk in Gurugram," Goel said.

During the probe, around 20 vehicles were shortlisted and CCTV footage from IFFCO Chowk helped identify the offending vehicle as a brown SUV, he said.

The vehicle was registered in the name of one Mrs S Majumdar, who was issued a notice under Section 133 of the Motor Vehicles Act. In her response, she revealed that her driver, B Jinender Jain (51), was behind the wheel at the time of the accident.

Jain was subsequently arrested from the Jasola area in Delhi and the vehicle was seized, Goel added. PTI SSJ OZ OZ