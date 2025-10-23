Man held under MCOCA previously, five drug addicts attack Kalyan shop owner over Rs 50

Thane, Oct 23 (PTI) A shopkeeper in Kalyan West in Thane district was stabbed and beaten up allegedly by a history-sheeter booked under the stringent MCOCA earlier and some drug addicts on Thursday morning, a police official said.

The accused had come to the victim's shop seeking Rs 50 to celebrate Diwali, which the latter refused due to their antecedents, the official added.

"Six drug addicts entered his shop early morning seeking Rs 50. One of them stabbed him with a knife, causing serious injuries, and also thrashed him. He was rescued by other shopkeepers, who also managed to nab one of the attackers. The entire episode has been caught on CCTV and six persons have been booked on its basis," the Mahatma Phule police station official said.

The main accused is a goon who was earlier held under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, he added.

Shopkeepers in the vicinity said the main accused, after being released from jail in a previous case, has once again began extorting money from people in the area under the threat of violence.

