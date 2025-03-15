Man held under POCSO Act for inappropriately touching minor girl during Holi celebration

Mumbai, Mar 15 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly touching a minor girl inappropriately during Holi celebrations in Mumbai's Bandra East area, a police official said on Saturday.

The accused, a worker in a unit owned by the complainant's brother-in-law, was held on Friday, the Nirmal Nagar police station official said.

"The incident came to light when the girl told her parents about her ordeal, which left her with an injury on her private parts. The man was held under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He has been remanded in police custody till March 20," the official said. PTI ZA BNM