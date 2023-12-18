Man held with 2 kg heroin in Punjab's SBS Nagar

Nawanshahr, Dec 18 (PTI) A man was arrested after two kg heroin was recovered from his possession in Punjab's SBS Nagar, said police on Monday.

Advertisment

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), SBS Nagar, Akhil Chaudhary, said that the man named Jaskarnjit Singh was held after heroin was recovered from his two-wheeler during police patrolling near the railway crossing.

The police also recovered Rs 1.02 lakh cash from his possession.

Several drug cases have already been registered against Singh, police said. PTI COR CHS AS AS