Man held with 3 kg heroin in Amritsar: Police

Chandigarh, Apr 28 (PTI) A man was arrested with three kg of heroin in Amritsar, a top Punjab Police officer said on Monday.

Balvir Singh, a resident of Attari in Amritsar, was held by the Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

"Efforts are underway to arrest co-accused Harpreet Singh and trace the entire network linked to #Pakistan-based smugglers," he said in a post on X.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered at the State Special Operations Cell in Amritsar. PTI CHS DV DV