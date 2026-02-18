Man held with 325 kg ganja in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 18 (PTI) Police have arrested a man and seized 325.267 kilograms of cannabis allegedly smuggled from neighbouring Tamil Nadu in a car.

The haul was made during an inspection carried out here on Monday, police said.

The accused has been identified as Afzal (23), a resident of Karakulam, according to a police statement on Wednesday.

Based on the tip-off received by the City Police Commissioner K Karthik, inspections were carried out at Pravachambalam, Nemom, Karaykkamandapam and Pappanamcode areas here.

According to police, the contraband was being smuggled from Tamil Nadu to Kerala in a car.

Acting on the confidential information, a joint team of the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) and Nemom Police intensified surveillance in the area and intercepted the vehicle which was parked by the roadside.

Police said a large quantity of ganja was found concealed inside the vehicle.

Both the car and the accused were taken into custody by the DANSAF team and the latter was handed over to Nemom Police for further legal proceedings.

The Commissioner said strict action would continue against drug peddling and trafficking and further investigation is in progress. PTI LGK SA