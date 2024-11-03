Man held with 400 kg of beef in Thane district

Thane, Nov 3 (PTI) A 42-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly transporting 400 kg of beef in a car in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

The police intercepted the car on Kalyan Shilphata Road in Dombivli East in the early hours of Friday and found the banned meat and animal parts in the vehicle, an official said.

The accused, Sameer Mehmood Sheikh, a resident of Govandi in neighbouring Mumbai, was arrested with the meat valued at Rs 80,000, he said.

A search is on for four more persons involved in the crime. The accused are history sheeters with cases in different police stations, the official said.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, Maharashtra Metropolitan Act, Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act and Motor Vehicles Act, he said. PTI COR ARU