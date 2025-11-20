Man held with 6.5 kg of opium worth Rs 32 lakh in Jharkhand’s Palamu

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Nov 20 (PTI) A man was arrested and 6.5 kg of opium worth around Rs 32 lakh recovered from his possession in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, police said on Thursday.

The opium was supposed to be transported to Rajasthan and Punjab, they said.

Palamu SP Reeshma Ramesan said the consignment was seized from a car during a checking drive at Redma Chowk on railway station road.

"Six packets of opium were recovered from the car, which were brought from Palamu-Chatra border," she said.

The 22-year-old man was identified as Abhishek Kumar, who was also wanted in West Bengal, she said.