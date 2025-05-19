Man held with 7 kg of ganja and Rs 5 lakh in cash in Thane district

Thane, May 19 (PTI) Police have arrested a 28-year-old man in Shahapur taluka of Maharashtra's Thane district and seized 7 kilograms of ganja valued at Rs 2.10 lakh along with Rs 5 lakh in cash, a senior official said on Monday.

Thane Superintendent of Police D S Swami said the arrest and seizure were the result of a joint action by the Vashind police and the Local Crime Branch (LCB).

He elaborated on the proactive measures being taken by the police force to combat drug menace in the district located adjoining Mumbai.

"Several police teams were formed to check the drugs menace in Thane district and bring to book the peddlers and those associated with the trade," the SP stated.

During patrolling on May 15 in the Vashind police limits, a police team got a tip-off that some people were trafficking drugs, Swami informed.

"The police on suspicion raided a flat in a housing complex in Khativali village of Shahapur taluka and found one Vishal Vasant Shelar, 28, possessing ganja," he said.

Ganja or marijuana worth Rs 2.10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh in cash were seized from the man, said the SP.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against him at the Vashind police station under provisions of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act, he added.

The investigation is now focused on uncovering the broader network involved in this drug trafficking operation, the SP maintained.

"The police are probing as to from where the arrested accused sourced the drug and to whom he was to sell it," Swami said. PTI COR RSY