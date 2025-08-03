Man held with alprazolam tablets in Indore

Indore, Aug 3 (PTI) A 23-year-old man has been arrested for alleged possession of alprazolam tablets in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, police said on Sunday.

Based on a tip-off, a police team nabbed the accused, Jitendra Maloriya, late on Saturday night, Sub-Inspector Kamal Kishore of Banganga police station told PTI.

Two strips of alprazolam with 15 tablets each were recovered from the accused, who has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

Alprazolam, a psychotropic substance under the NDPS Act, is used as a medicine to treat anxiety and panic disorders.

Further investigations are underway to find out where the substance was sourced from and to whom the accused intended to sell it, the official said. PTI COR LAL ARU