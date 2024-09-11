Man held with banned tobacco products of Rs 3.87 lakh in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Sep 11 (PTI) Police have arrested a man after seizing banned tobacco products valued at Rs 3.87 lakh from his possession in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township, an official said on Wednesday.

During routine patrolling in the early hours of Tuesday, police spotted a car near a bridge in Vashi area and conducted a search.

They found a huge quantity of banned tobacco products in the vehicle and seized them, the official from Vashi police station said.

The 26-year-old car occupant, hailing from Bandra in neighbouring Mumbai, was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the FDA regulations, he said.

The police were investigating the source of the contraband and its intended destination, he added. PTI COR GK