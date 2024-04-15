Man held with banned tobacco products of Rs 5 lakh in Palghar

Palghar, Apr 15 (PTI) Police have arrested a 30-year-old man after seizing banned tobacco products valued at Rs 5.06 lakh from him on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Monday.

During a nakabandi (security blockade) in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the police on Saturday evening spotted a car proceeding from Umbargaon towards Mumbai on the highway and stopped it on the basis of suspicion.

During checking, the police found tobacco products of different brands kept in gunny bags in the vehicle and seized them, a police spokesperson said.

The car occupant, resident of Dahanu in Palghar, was arrested and booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Food and Drug Administration regulations, the police added.

The sale and consumption of gutka, scented and flavoured tobacco has been banned in Maharashtra since 2012. PTI COR GK