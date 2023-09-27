Man held with brown sugar worth Rs 1.8 lakh in Palghar

Palghar, Sep 27 (PTI) Police have arrested a 30-year-old man from Maharashtra's Palghar district after seizing brown sugar worth Rs 1.8 lakh from his possession, an official said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap at Hanuman Nagar in Nallasopara area here on Monday evening.

When the accused reached the spot, the police nabbed him. During a search, the police recovered 18 gm of brown sugar from his possession, senior police inspector Pramod Badakh said.

A case has been registered against the accused under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.

The police were trying to find out from where the accused got the contraband and to whom he planned to sell it, he added. PTI COR GK