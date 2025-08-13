Man held with cannabis in Panaji

Panaji, Aug 13 (PTI) Police arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly possessing 970 grams of ganja valued at Rs 97,000 in Panaji, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Ratan Kumar Pradhan, is originally from Odisha. He was held with cannabis after police raided a place near the cricket ground in Nagali area on Tuesday night, the official said.

A case has been registered at Panaji police station under section 20(b)(ii)(A) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. PTI RPS NSK