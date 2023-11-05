Man held with charas worth Rs 2.4 cr in Mumbai

Mumbai, Nov 5 (PTI) A man was arrested from Masjid Bunder area of south Mumbai allegedly with charas worth Rs 2.4 crore, a police official said on Sunday.

The 48-year-old man was held from Yusuf Meher Ali Road on Saturday evening on a tip off by a team of the Anti Narcotics Cell, he said.

"He stays in Mumbra in Thane district and does not have any previous crime record. Probe is underway to find out details of this peddling network. He has been charged under provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act," the official said. PTI ZA BNM BNM