Man held with charas worth Rs 5 lakh in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Oct 20 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have arrested a 32-year-old man after recovering charas, a banned drug, worth nearly Rs 5 lakh from him an official said on Friday.

Advertisment

Accused Sanjeev Prakash Patil was intercepted at Turbhe MIDC locality in the early hours of Thursday. He had arrived on a two-wheeler and was waiting for someone, the official said.

The police recovered 1.3 kg of charas valued at Rs 5.1 lakh from him and seized the motorbike, said the official, adding that Patil is a resident of Nerul and works as a tempo driver.

The Turbhe police have registered a case against Patil under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. PTI COR NR