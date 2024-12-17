Advertisment
National

Man held with cocaine worth Rs 4.7 cr in Mumbai

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Mumbai, Dec 17 (PTI) A 44-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for alleged possession of cocaine worth Rs 4.7 crore in south Mumbai, police said.

Advertisment

A police team apprehended the accused, Imran Yakub Shaikh, with 949 gm of cocaine in the Dongri area, an official said.

The accused, who is a first-time offender, has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

A probe will be undertaken to find out from where the accused had obtained the drugs and to whom he was planning to supply them, the official said. PTI DC ARU

Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe