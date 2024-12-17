Man held with cocaine worth Rs 4.7 cr in Mumbai

Mumbai, Dec 17 (PTI) A 44-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for alleged possession of cocaine worth Rs 4.7 crore in south Mumbai, police said.

Advertisment

A police team apprehended the accused, Imran Yakub Shaikh, with 949 gm of cocaine in the Dongri area, an official said.

The accused, who is a first-time offender, has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

A probe will be undertaken to find out from where the accused had obtained the drugs and to whom he was planning to supply them, the official said. PTI DC ARU